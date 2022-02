Expect many hopeful post-pandemic Super Bowl ads

A Virginia Tech marketing professor says two major themes are likely to dominate Super Bowl commercials on Sunday — and they are wildly separate from one another. Professor Rajesh Bagchi says we can expect to see plenty of the ads play off hopes for a post-pandemic return to normalcy while others tout relatively new entries to the business and entertainment worlds like cryptocurrency and on-line sports betting. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: