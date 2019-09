Electric vehicles and their owners hold downtown Saturday event

| By

Many area electric vehicle owners — and their vehicles — will all be in downtown Roanoke this weekend. It is part of efforts by e-v advocates to increase awareness. The “Electrify Your Ride” event is Saturday from 9 to 1 in downtown Roanoke at Church and Jefferson.

09-19 Electric Vehicles Wrap1-WEB

Click here for full event information.