Elections officials to watch closely when lawmakers consider redistricting

| By

Local elections officials across the state will be paying close attention when state lawmakers reconvene tomorrow in special session. Governor Northam called the General Assembly back to Richmond in hopes redrawing some House of Delegates districts. It’s the result of a federal appeals court ruling ordering the state to redraw 11 House of Delegates by the end of October, districts that the judges said were racially gerrymandered. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

08-29 Redistricting Wrap2-WEB