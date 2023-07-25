Early morning shooting in NW Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On July 25 at approximately 2:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of shots fired in the 800 block of Gilmer Avenue NW. Officers responded to the scene and did not locate evidence of a shooting or any victims in that area.

A short time later, officers were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the adult male victim who had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Details about what lead to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time