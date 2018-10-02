Dumas Hotel Legacy group says they will move forward despite TAP announcement

| By

The Dumas Hotel Legacy Group that had announced intentions to purchase the Dumas Center from TAP says they will continue working towards that goal – even though TAP says they have pulled the Henry Street property off the market. The DHL contends its contract with Total Action for Progress “remains active.” Legacy spokesperson Shmura Glenn says they are consulting with attorneys and continue to raise money. Glenn says they will give a further update at a public forum next week. The Dumas Hotel Legacy also says they have raised more then 50-thousand dollars and has secured lease agreements totaling almost 200-thousand dollars. 3 dozen community groups have pledged to meet at the Dumas and lenders have agreed to more than 700-thousand dollars in financing, according to the DHL.