Dumas Center taken off the market, despite previous buyer announcement

| By

TAP released a statement over the weekend saying that the Dumas Center is off the market. This comes after The Dumas Hotel Legacy group said they signed a contract in August to buy the historic Dumas Hotel on Henry Street from TAP. The press release Saturday said after “several unsuccessful attempts to complete the sale”, the board has decided to take the property off the market.

From TAP: After several unsuccessful attempts to complete the sale of the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development, the board of Total Action for Progress has decided to take the property

off the market. The agency will continue to own and operate the facility.

If you have any questions please contact Annette Lewis at

(540)283-4818.