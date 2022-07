Drum corps summer show returns to Salem

| By

The Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia is returning for the first time since 2019 to the Salem Stadium next Tuesday evening. The event includes four bands from Drum Corps International, bands that come from South Carolina, Iowa, and California. Drum Corps International is the governing body of audition-only, travel marching bands for high school and college age players. WFIR Intern Reporter Alex Powell has more:

Click here for ticket information.