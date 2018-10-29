Drop box program for unused Rx Drugs announced

During today’s Community Coalitions of Virginia summit at Hotel Roanoke, the local “Urgent Love” campaign that is working to fight the opioid crisis announced a program where independent pharmacies can install a DEA-compliant prescription drug drop-boxes for as little as 50 dollars a month. Community Coalitions of Virginia reports that only 7 percent of all pharmacies in the region have drop-boxes where unused prescription drugs can be returned. 40 percent of all opioid fatalities are from prescribed medications, according to the Coalition. Walt Boyle is a strategist for Urgent Love.

