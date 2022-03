Driver survives collision with train in Roanoke

(from Roanoke Fire-EMS) On Wednesday, March 30, at 12:52 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to reports of a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a train. Upon investigation, crews found that the driver of the vehicle had become unresponsive at some point while driving. When the subject regained consciousness, they found that their vehicle was on the train tracks, and they had been struck by a train. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries