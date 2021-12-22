Driver gets out of car after crash, is then struck and killed on roadway

| By

State Police say a Danville man who got out of his damaged car after striking a tree was then struck and killed while standing on the roadway nearby. Troopers say it happened early Wednesday morning on Mount Cross Road a few miles north of the Danville city line. Police say 22-year-old Christian Kidwell died at the scene.

NEWS RELEASE: PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a pedestrian that was struck in the roadway, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday, (Dec 22) at 1:37 a.m. on Route 750, near Route 724 in Pittsylvania County.

A 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt had ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a small tree, causing minor damage. The driver exited the vehicle, stepped into the roadway and was struck by a 2010 Toyota Camry which was traveling south on Route 750.

The pedestrian was identified as Christian Lee Kidwell, 22, of Danville, Va. Mr. Kidwell died at the scene.

No charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation