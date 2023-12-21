Drive sober or get pulled over

Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign is in full force for the holiday season. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports that means more officers on the road looking for impaired drivers.

Thirty-six percent of Christmas Day traffic fataliities in the United States involve driving under the influence. On New Year’s that number jumps to 40-percent. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign is working to make holiday roads safer.

For more information ActLikeIt.org