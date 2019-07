Downtown retail icon completes facelift

| By

After 32 years in downtown Roanoke on Campbell Avenue, Orvis Roanoke cut the ribbon on its newly renovated store today. Orvis has more than 80 stores in the US and UK; the one in Roanoke was the second. The outdoors-oriented retailer was founded in 1856 and was an early mail order company. David Pero says the makeover lets the store feel “a little more breathable.”

7-16 Orvis#1