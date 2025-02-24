Mill Mountain Zoo executive director Niki Voudren says its costs almost $4000 a day to feed and care for the animals at the mountaintop zoo – and right now its been closed for two weeks and counting, due to downed trees on the zoo property. The Zoo needs additional financial support right now and has started a GoFundMe account. Voudren says Roanoke City cleared fallen trees and limbs from the spur road leading to the Zoo – but the zoo property itself needs post-storm cleanup work before it can reopen; the GoFundMe will raise money to replace lost admission revenue.

Link to GoFundMe for the Zoo click here