Deschutes to close downtown Roanoke tasting room end of year

| By

After four years of operating the downtown Roanoke Tasting Room, Deschutes will not renew its lease and will cease operations at the end of the year. In part the global pandemic that has reduced traffic in all restaurants, pubs, and tasting rooms is to blame says Deschutes corporate. The Oregon craft brewer also decided not to build a production facility in Roanoke after a community-wide campaign that had landed a commitment from Deschutes to do that.

Press release from Deschutes Brewery: I am writing to inform you that after four years of operating our Roanoke, Virginia Tasting Room, Deschutes has made the tough decision not to renew our lease and will cease operations at the end of the year. We have all seen the global pandemic significantly reduce traffic in all restaurants, pubs, and tasting rooms, the Roanoke Tasting Room is no exception. As we prepare for closing, we plan to honor company commitments, treat all employees equitably and step forward with care and attention on how this impacts the Roanoke community and our dedicated co-owners who have managed this location over the past four + years. We are working with each team member on opportunities to continue with Deschutes in a new capacity.

Since we opened the Roanoke Tasting Room in August 2017, the community has graciously allowed us to share the Deschutes Brewery 33-year old craft beer legacy, values, and innovative spirit with our sister city. During this time, we have raised over $300,000 in support of area non-profits through events like the Deschutes Street Pub and Community Pints, and provided jobs while increasing the tourism. Going forward, Roanoke will remain a very valued and special part of Deschutes Brewery as we continue

to invest in the community through our partnership with Blue Ridge Beverage and community events.