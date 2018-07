Deschutes Street Pub set to return for a third year

Deschutes Brewery is preparing to set up its third annual street pub in Roanoke — and so are many volunteers whose organizations will benefit from the proceeds. Deschutes has distributed more than $145,000 to local agencies and organizations in the street’s pub’s first two years. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.

This year’s event is Saturday from 2:00 until 10:00 pm at Elmwood Park.