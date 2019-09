Denton: Models suggest Texas is not safe for GOP in 2020

Virginia Tech Professor Bob Denton says a normally Republican stronghold state may be in play next year’s presidential election. That state is Texas, and its 38 electoral votes are essential to any Republican candidate. But Denton says models suggest that depending upon turnout, Democrats could have a chance to win the state in 2020. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

