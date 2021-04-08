Dems, GOP differ sharply on parole board investigation

The General Assembly has approved $250,000 to fund an investigation connected to the Virginia Parole Board, but the two parties sharply differ on its scope and intent. The budget amendment authorizes elected Democratic party leaders to choose a law firm to investigate allegations of wrongdoing at the parole board that were not included in a state watchdog report last year. Republicans say what it does not do is look into many other allegations of wrongdoing at the parole board itself; Democrats say Republicans are playing politics. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story: