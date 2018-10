Democrat Leslie Cockburn vying for 5th District seat in Congress

| By

Next Tuesday the 5th district Congressional seat that includes Bedford County is an open contest with the retirement of Tom Garrett. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke recently with the Democrat Party candidate in the 5th:

10-30 Cockburn Wrap#1-WEB

Hear an extended “Longer Listen” conversation with Leslie Cockburn below:

10-30 Cockburn Wrap#1-WEB