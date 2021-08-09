Delta variant arrives in the NRV

| By

Saying first “its been a long haul,” the director for the New River Health District also said today its official – the more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 has arrived in the NRV. Dr. Noelle Bisell again stressed that incidences of “breakthrough infection” for those already vaccinated is extremely low. She urged the hesitant to seek out the information they need and then get their shots – also pointing out that many health care workers are frustrated and burned out from the rising COVID caseloads again.