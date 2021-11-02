ANALYSIS: Delegate pulled over without license, stealing campaign signs

Allegations of a Democratic candidate stealing signs the night before today’s elections shouldn’t move the needle much. That’s according to our political analyst as WFIR’s Ian Price reports:

News outlets are reporting that Democratic State Delegate Chris Hurst was pulled over last night after Radford City Sheriff’s deputies observed a woman messing with campaign signs at the Radford Rec Center. According to WDBJ-7, a deputy saw the woman get into a car, allegedly driven by Hurst. The delegate was issued a notice that his license was suspended. We have reached out to Delegate Hurst for comment.