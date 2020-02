Daytona 500 kicks off NASCAR season; Tech women win OT game

The NASCAR season kicks off with the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Dennis Bickmeier is the President of Richmond Raceway and he weighs in. And the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team erased an eight-point Georgia Tech lead in the second half and went on to win 64-61 victory in overtime last night:

