Dawgs home for two games; want to focus on defense

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are hoping two home games with last-place Evansville tomorrow and Saturday night at the Berglund Center will be just the ticket. Head coach Dan Bremner says the 1-and-3 Dawgs have work to do – and have given up too many goals so far this season. Roanoke is still without all-SPHL goaltender Brad Barone after his callup to a higher league but Bremner says he has confidence in backup Tanner Creel. You can hear an in-depth conversation with Dan Bremner below:

Dan Bremner 11-7