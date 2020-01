Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner on home and home series next two weekends

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are home tonight at the Berglund Center for a game versus Birmingham. Then they go on the road for a rematch in Birmingham tomorrow.The Rail Yard Dawgs have climbed out of last place in the SPHL standings – 1 point ahead of the Birmingham Bulls. You can hear an extended conversation with head coach Dan Bremner below.

1-8 Dan Bremner-Convo