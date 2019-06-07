David Radford on his run for Supervisor – and his South Peak vote

Published June 7, 2019 | By Gene Marrano

David Radford

David Radford is one of two candidates in next Tuesday’s Republican “firehouse primary” for the Windsor Hills District seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. But Radford is already a board member – appointed to his seat after Joe McNamara left for the House of Delegates. Live in-studio this morning Radford said he voted FOR a self-storage business proposed for South Peak across from Tanglewood Mall – even if the Board as a whole voted it down. Radford faces off against RoxAnne Christley on Tuesday for the Windsor Hills seat nomination. Hear the complete in-studio conversation below:
David Radford In-Studio

