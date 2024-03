David Bowers to launch campaign for Roanoke Mayor

David Bowers announced yesterday he is again running to be Roanoke’s mayor, this time as a Republican. Bowers, who has served four terms as the star city’s mayor- three as a democrat- joins Democratic Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, and Independent city council woman Stephanie Moon Reynolds as current mayoral candidates. Bowers tells the Roanoke Times he will discuss his candidacy during a press conference at his law office on Church Avenue in downtown Roanoke today at 2:30 pm.