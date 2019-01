D-Day Memorial breaks ground on building with long-term mission

Work is now under way for a new building at the National D-Day Memorial. The memorial held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for what will be its third Quonset hut. This one will be used for education space — and to provide a climate controlled display area for artifacts. Plans call for completion before June 6, which will be the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

