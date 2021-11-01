Suspect in NW shooting is nabbed

UPDATE: Roanoke Police have arrested Tahir B. Dixon, 38 of Roanoke, and charged him with malicious wounding regarding this incident.

(earlier from Roanoke PD) On October 30, 2021 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a disturbance in the area of 15th Street and Loudon Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male outside of a residence with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The preliminary investigation indicates that this offense occurred outside of a residence in the 1400 block of Loudon Avenue NW. It is believed at this time that the suspect and victim engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated into a shooting.