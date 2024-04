Convenience stores halt VA Lottery sales to protest skill games ban

| By

Hundreds of convenience stores will reportedly stop Virginia lottery sales today in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s skill games amendments. The amendments proposed by the Governor last week place restrictions on the arcade-style games, banning them within about a half-mile of churches, and banning them from metro areas that have gambling establishments, like Rosies Gaming Emporium. No word on how long stores will halt Virginia Lottery sales.