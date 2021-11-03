Congressman Ben Cline on Youngkin, GOP delegate gains yesterday

The Virginia Public Access Project website now shows Republicans flipping 7 seats in the House of Delegates – more than enough to take control back from the Democrats. Former GOP delegate Ben Cline – now a US Congressman – said live on air this morning that’s a better scenario for Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin than the alternative would have been.

Democrats still hold a 2-seat advantage in the State Senate. Hear the complete conversation from this morning with Ben Cline below; watch it on Facebook.