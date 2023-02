Congressman Ben Cline on debt ceiling, State of the Union and the balloon

| By

President Biden’s first State of the Union address is tomorrow night at 8 – you can hear it live then on WFIR. Congress is also dealing with the debt ceiling issue, and a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon that spent several days traversing the country until it was shot down over the weekend by the U.S. Military. Joining us live by phone once again to comment on all of that this morning was 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline. Hear the complete conversation below: