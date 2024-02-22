Confrontation this morning leads to non-fatal shooting

(from Roanoke PD) On February 22, 2024 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Hanover Ave NW. Responding officers located two adult women victims outside a residence with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both women were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Officers quickly located and detained two adult men. Preliminary investigation indicates this altercation started with a verbal confrontation that escalated to the shooting. All parties involved are known to one another and this appears to be an isolated incident. Charges are pending,