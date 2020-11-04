Cold case solved; murder suspect taken in

UPDATE 11-4: Roanoke Police have arrested Brandon Calderon-Damian, 18 of Roanoke, and charged him with first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony regarding the June 27th homicide of Phillip Davis, 17 of Roanoke.

(from Roanoke PD 11-4) We would like to thank our community members and all local, State and Federal partners who assisted us with this investigation in which Mr. Calderon-Damian was identified as a suspect. Roanoke Police Detectives tirelessly worked on this investigation to gather evidence and present this case at the November meeting of the Roanoke City Grand Jury. The above charges were obtained and the indictments were served Monday afternoon without incident.

(previously) On June 27, 2020 right after 3:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a shots fired call in the 5000 block of Valley View Blvd NW. Responding officers located a juvenile male with a critical gunshot wound. He was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. No one has been charged regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.