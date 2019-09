Cline: Border holding facilities are adequate, DC support for agents is not

Congressman Ben Cline says the U.S. is providing adequate facilities and adequate care for immigrants who are held when trying to enter the country — but border agents need more resources to properly curb illegal entries. Cline spent two days last month visiting border facilities in McAllen Texas. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

