Cline holds hopes for some agreement, action in divided Congress

Newly-seated 6th District Congressman Ben Cline says there are limits to what a freshman in the minority party can be expected to accomplish, but he is ready to try. He believes some bipartisan agreement is possible on matters than include infrastructure funding and economic development. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

