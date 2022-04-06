Clean Valley Council, Zoo unveil Art to Rescue the River project

The first of three “sculptures” made from discarded plastic and other materials that Clean Valley Council volunteers picked up mostly along the Roanoke River was unveiled at Mill Mountain Zoo this morning. 4th graders at the Roanoke Academy for Math and Science created it. Clean Valley Council will hold its spring volunteer cleanup along the Roanoke River this weekend. There’s still time to sign up and the C-V-C will supply all of the equipment and trash bags needed. The City-funded Art to Rescue the River project will include two more sculpture unveilings at the Zoo on April 23. Deena Sasser with Clean Valley Council says younger students aren’t always aware about the impact of plastic litter: