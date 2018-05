Clean Valley Council sponsors photo contest

Clean Valley Council is looking for environmentally-themed photos that fits with its mission for a contest now underway. The winners will wind up in promotional materials as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Click below to hear our full length conversation with Clean Valley Council executive director Mary Ann Brenchick:

