City, Carilion team up for Coronavirus update

Roanoke City officials and a Carilion Clinic infectious disease specialist gave an update on any local impact of the coronavirus this afternoon. Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie says Carilion does have coronavirus testing kits available but wouldn’t say if they have used any on patients. He again stressed hand washing and “social distancing” as effective ways to ward off COVID-19. Roanoke City is canceling most public assemblies for at least the next 30 days and has made the latest information available on the city website said Mayor Sherman Lea:

