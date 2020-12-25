Christmas gunfire: Woman fatally shot in NW Roanoke

NEWS RELEASE: On December 25, 2020 at approximately 8:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person down in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW. Responding officers located an adult female with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene. Her identity will be released pending notification of next of kin. No arrests have been made at this time and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Please keep this victim’s family and loved ones in your thoughts. This is a horrible tragedy, especially during the holiday season.