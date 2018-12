Christmas cookies and good cheer on the greenway

Several hundred people turned out today at Vic Thomas Park for a noon-time fun run and walk. Local small business owner and triathlete Mike Morris has staged the event every Christmas Eve for nine years. He also spent about 10 days baking cookies for participants. Morris didn’t let recent knee replacement surgery slow him down. He also handed out Christmas presents to those that finished the 1 or 3 mile fun run courses on the greenway.

