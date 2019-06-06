Christley says Roanoke County needs “Skin in the Game”

| By

One of two Republicans running in next Tuesday’s firehouse primary for the Windsor Hills seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors says there’s been enough talk – now the county needs to take bolder steps when it comes to economic development. Live in-studio this morning, RoxAnne Christley (at left in photo) said Roanoke County needs “some skin in the game.” Hear the complete conversation with Christley on the link below. Her primary opponent, David Radford, joins us in-studio tomorrow morning at 8:45.

6-6 RoxAnne Christley