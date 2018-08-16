Video: Christiansburg Police seek help to find vehicle break-in suspect

Christiansburg Police hope some overnight surveillance video helps them find the man suspected for a rash of vehicle break-ins – more than 40 of them in recent weeks. The video was taken early this morning, showing a man entering three different vehicles – along with showing the car that he and an accomplice were using.

News release: The Christiansburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who was captured on video breaking into cars. Over the past few weeks, the community has experienced a rash of vehicle break-ins, resulting in money and valuables being stolen from vehicles in residential neighborhoods. In the early morning hours of August 15, images of the suspect – and the car that he and an accomplice were driving – were captured by a residential security camera at the residence of one of the victims. The thefts are occurring overnight, and unlocked vehicles have been targeted. To date, more than 40 cars have been broken into.

The Christiansburg Police Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of always locking your vehicle, even when at home. If you have any information about this incident or the individual or vehicle in the video, please contact Christiansburg Police Detective Nolen at (540) 382- 3131 ext. 321.