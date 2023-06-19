Chris’s Coffee & Custard will branch out with a van at local events

| By

Chris’s Coffee & Custard on 9th Street Southeast is branching out – with a box truck that will be retrofitted and turned into a mobile custard stand that will appear at local events. Beth Woodrum is co-owner of the shop, which offers training and employment opportunities for young adults with intellectual and physical challenges. Her son Chris – who has Down Syndrome – is the co-owner of Chris’s Coffee & Custard. Noke Van Company in the 9th Street Industrial park will retrofit the truck, which will make its debut at the Elmwood Park Taco Fest in September.