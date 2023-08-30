Chris’s Coffee & Custard goes mobile

Chris’s Coffee & Custard goes mobile. The business hires young adults with special abilities and serves frozen treats and coffee out of their eatery at the 9th street Southeast Industrial Park. Thanks to donations from local organizations, the company was able to purchase a food truck that will be able to serve their products on the go. The renovated Chris’s Custard truck, was just revealed today and it’s first stop is Taco Fest September 9 at Elmwood Park. The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival in Buchanan next month follows on Special Needs Day September 14. Chris’s mom and co-owner is Beth Woodrum.