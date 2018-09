UPDATE: Cave Spring High School “Modified Lockdown” lifted

| By

UPDATE: The modified lockdown has been lifted.

Roanoke County school officials say Cave Spring High School was placed on a “modified lockdown” this morning. That means classes are being conducted on normal schedules, but access to the school is restricted. Spokesperson Chuck Lionberger says the step was taken in response to “an unconfirmed report of a threatening rumor on social media”.