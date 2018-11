CarMax Superstore could be coming to Peters Creek Road NW

| By

The Roanoke City Council session on Monday will include a morning closed meeting on security at the Noel C Taylor Municipal Building. Council will also vote to set a November 19th date for a public hearing on the sale of almost 12 acres of city-owned property on Peters Creek Road northwest (in the 2900 block), for a CarMax Superstore dealership. At the morning briefing City Council will also receive an update on efforts to turn the Roanoke River and other waterways in a recreational “Blueway.”