Carilion to build $100 million cancer treatment center

Carilion Clinic plans to build what it calls a “world class” center for patients dealing with cancer. It will be built on an empty lot at Franklin Road and Reserve Avenue, at the corner of the Virginia Tech Carilion campus. Carilion President and CEO Nancy Agee and her husband Steve Agee, a local judge, will donate $1 million towards the Carilion Clinic Cancer Center, which has a price tag of $100 million for construction and outfitting it with equipment. Nancy Agee said in a video today she lost her father to cancer; Steven Agee is a cancer survivor. The Agees will speak on site at the future home of the cancer center today at 2:30.