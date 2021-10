Carilion physicians on pregnancy, fertility and COVID vaccines

| By

The COVID-19 vaccine, fertility and pregnancy – and misinformation. It prompted Carilion Clinic OB-GYN physician Dr. Jacklyn Nunziato and Dr. Emily Evans-Hoeker, a Reproductive Medicine and Fertility Specialist for Carilion – to reach out to us, wanting to set the record straight. They spoke with WFIR’s Gene Marrano last week … here is a very important “Longer Listen.”