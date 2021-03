Carilion marks VAX shot # 100,000 today

As of today between vaccinating their own employees and what’s been distributed at mass clinics, Carilion has put 100,000 shots in arms. 98 year old Jeanne Rutherfoord received that landmark COVID-19 shot today at the Berglund Center. Rutherfoord received an ovation at the Berglund Center from clinic workers and those waiting for shots, when it was announced she had received dose number 100,000 from Carilion: