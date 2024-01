Carilion Community Hospital expands outpatient surgery capacity

The outpatient surgery wing at Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital has gone from 4 to 8 operating rooms after a ribbon cutting today. Dr. Joseph Moskal is a senior Vice President for Carilion Clinic; he says Roanoke’s aging population in part led to the need for the outpatient surgery expansion at Carilion Community. Moskal also says it means additional learning opportunities for nursing students at Radford University Carilion – who are located in the same downtown building.