Former Cave Spring football standout charged with burglarizing HS construction site

| By

Two people –- including a former Cave Spring High School football standout who now plays for Liberty University – are charged with breaking into the school’s construction site two weekends ago. Roanoke County Police say 22-year-old Zachary Foutz is charged with burglary, obstruction of justice and larceny. A second person — from central Virginia — faces similar counts.

From Roanoke County Police: On Sunday, March 10, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Roanoke County police officer observed a vehicle parked in front of Cave Spring High School, near the construction fence. There was a gap in between the fence so they conducted a security check of the construction site of the school. Two subjects, Zachary Foutz (Roanoke, Va) and Beau Carter (Kents Store, Va), both 22 years old, were located inside the school area. They were charged with:

Foutz – Burglary, Obstruction of Justice and Larceny